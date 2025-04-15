ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed By Friend, Who Lent Him Rs 500 For Haircut In Chhattisgarh Knife Attack

Police said the victim borrowed Rs 500 from the accused for a haircut which led to a fight between the two.

Raipur railway station
Raipur railway station (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 15, 2025 at 7:49 PM IST

1 Min Read

Raipur: In a shocking incident, a youth was stabbed by his friend over a petty dispute over Rs 500 leaving him grievously injured in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Monday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Lucky Yadav and the name of the injured youth is Shivkumar Sahu.

GRP station in-charge LS Rajput said that this incident took place at 9.30 pm. “There was a dispute between two friends over money. The attacking youth fled from the spot after the attack. GRP has registered a case. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused,” he said.

According to the police, the victim Shivkumar Sahu and Lucky along with two of their friends Ramkumar Sahu and Aniket Sahu had alighted from Jaipur at Raipur Railway Station near the temple in the station premises.

All of them had to go to Janjgir by another train. Because the train was late, they came out of the station after which the victim took Rs 500 from the accused Lucky Yadav and had a haircut.

An argument between the two over the money led to a fight which turned ugly and the accused took out a knife and stabbed his friend as per police.

The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed at the railway station.

Read more:

  1. Case Against 12 Including MLA's Uncle For Scuffle With During Eviction Drive In Rajasthan's Dholpur
  2. AMU Student Leader 'Manhandled', Removed From Event Featuring MP Chandrashekhar Azad

Raipur: In a shocking incident, a youth was stabbed by his friend over a petty dispute over Rs 500 leaving him grievously injured in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Monday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Lucky Yadav and the name of the injured youth is Shivkumar Sahu.

GRP station in-charge LS Rajput said that this incident took place at 9.30 pm. “There was a dispute between two friends over money. The attacking youth fled from the spot after the attack. GRP has registered a case. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused,” he said.

According to the police, the victim Shivkumar Sahu and Lucky along with two of their friends Ramkumar Sahu and Aniket Sahu had alighted from Jaipur at Raipur Railway Station near the temple in the station premises.

All of them had to go to Janjgir by another train. Because the train was late, they came out of the station after which the victim took Rs 500 from the accused Lucky Yadav and had a haircut.

An argument between the two over the money led to a fight which turned ugly and the accused took out a knife and stabbed his friend as per police.

The incident has been captured in the CCTV camera installed at the railway station.

Read more:

  1. Case Against 12 Including MLA's Uncle For Scuffle With During Eviction Drive In Rajasthan's Dholpur
  2. AMU Student Leader 'Manhandled', Removed From Event Featuring MP Chandrashekhar Azad

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAIPUR RAILWAY STATIONYOUTH STABBED BY FRIENDRAIPUR STABBINGSTABBED FOR BORROWING MONEY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.