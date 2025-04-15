ETV Bharat / state

Youth Stabbed By Friend, Who Lent Him Rs 500 For Haircut In Chhattisgarh Knife Attack

Raipur: In a shocking incident, a youth was stabbed by his friend over a petty dispute over Rs 500 leaving him grievously injured in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Monday, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Lucky Yadav and the name of the injured youth is Shivkumar Sahu.

GRP station in-charge LS Rajput said that this incident took place at 9.30 pm. “There was a dispute between two friends over money. The attacking youth fled from the spot after the attack. GRP has registered a case. Efforts are on to arrest the absconding accused,” he said.

According to the police, the victim Shivkumar Sahu and Lucky along with two of their friends Ramkumar Sahu and Aniket Sahu had alighted from Jaipur at Raipur Railway Station near the temple in the station premises.