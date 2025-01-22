Youth Shot Dead In Howrah-Gaya Express On Kiul-Jamalpur Railway Line In Bihar

Lakhisarai: Unidentified persons shot dead a youth in the moving Howrah-Gaya Express on Kiul Jamalpur railway line on Tuesday, triggering panic among passengers.

Giving details, DSP Mohammad Ejaz said," The Gaya-Howrah Express left Kiul railway station at 4.44 pm on Tuesday. Around 4.47 pm, passengers informed GRP that a passenger had been murdered. He has been shot in the head. Railway DSP said that the deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Kumar Sah, a resident of Mahisona."

Kiul Railway inspector Arvind Kumar said that documents related to land and property were found with the deceased. The deceased was identified from those documents. He said that prima facie it appears that Dharmendra Sah was murdered due to a land dispute.

"Police have sent the body to the hospital for post-mortem and started an investigation in the case. Property-related documents were found in the bag of the deceased Dharmendra Kumar. It seems that this incident was carried out due to a land dispute. However, the police are investigating all angles," Kumar said.

According to eyewitnesses, four miscreants were involved in the murder. "Two people had pistols in their hands," Dilip Yadav, who was present in the Howrah-Gaya Express, said. He added, "As soon as the train started running, the passenger was shot dead from a distance. After the murder, everyone jumped off the train. After this incident, we got terrified."

Dilip Yadav, another passenger, said, "As soon as the train left Kiul railway station, he was shot. After shooting, 4-5 people started running. He died in the train after being shot."

The deceased was a resident of Mahisona in Lakhisarai district. According to the villagers, he was the grandson, a distant relative, of Sahdev Sah, a childless person, who had adopted Dharmendra and made a will in the deceased person's name.