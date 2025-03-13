Youth Held For Marrying Girl by Concealing Identity In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: A youth was arrested by the police for marrying a girl by allegedly concealing his name and religion at Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

It is alleged that the youth allegedly trapped the girl by lying to her about his real identity. Eventually the two got married after which the youth allegedly thrashed her on several occasions asking her to convert. Shocked by the betrayal and the torture, the girl reported the matter to police which registered a case and arrested the accused. Police said the accused, identified as Majid, had told the girl that his name was Ansh Chaudhary. After marrying the girl, Majid allegedly beat her on several occasions asking her to convert. The girl said Majid had hid his real identity from her and introduced himself as Ansh Chaudhary. She said his real identity came to fore after marriage when he forced her to convert.

Police said Majid is a resident of Sarai Sahasi Deewano Wali Masjid in Saharanpur. He resides at Subhash Nagar under New Mandi police station in Muzaffarnagar. SP City Satyanarayan said Majid was arrested from near A to Z Tiraha in Muzaffarnagar. Two Aadhaar cards with different names and address were seized from him. The case is being investigated from all angles, the SP said.

In a similar incident reported from Rae Barelli, a youth had trapped a girl in a love trap by concealing his identity. He had physical relations with her and He also made some private videos.