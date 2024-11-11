Youth Protest In Unique Way Seeking Cancellation Of SI Recruitment; Sit On Water Tank

Jaipur: Two youth are protesting in a uniqure way demanding cancellation of Sub-Inspector recruitment. The duo are sitting on a water-tank since Sunday and want to meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma to press for their demands.

The Jaipur Police are asking the youth to come down from the water tank. However, the youth have turned a deaf ear to them. The protesting youth have taken to social media to press for their demand.

On social media, the youth have asked questions on their social media account like, "The involvement of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) Chairman Dr. Bhupendra Singh, Sanjay Kshatriya and member Manju Sharma in the Sub Inspector recruitment paper leak has been exposed. (Rajasthan Chief Minister) Bhajanlalji (Sharma), till when will you protect them?"

Asking such questions, the youths who have climbed the water tank for the last 24 hours have now appealed to other youths who have participated in the SI recruitment to give a memorandum to the Rajasthan Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the subdivision and district level and demand the cancellation of the SI recruitment.

Vikas Bidhuri, who climbed the water tank, said "We are protesting for legitimate demands. We are unemployed and are protesting in a peaceful manner. Now, jobs are not being awarded or given on the basis of ability and that makes us angry."

"At the same time, it is a sad situation and only our parents know our pain. They teach and educate us by working tirelessly in the farms and then they come to know that the paper has been leaked and it was leaked 30 days ago."

Bidhuri alleged that even after 24 hours, the Chief Minister has still not met them. "One person is appearing in the exam in place of another person, papers are being sold for Rs 40 lakh, papers are being leaked 30 days in advance, agencies are saying that the paper has been leaked, but still the government is silent," he further said.

He said that the unemployed youth has been suffering this pain since 2021. "If raising a voice against this is a crime, then we are ready to face all the punishment," he added.