Youth Murdered After Being Abducted By Naxalites In Chhattisgarh

Narayanpur: Amid the ongoing offensive by the security forces against Naxalites in Chhattisgarh, the Naxalites killed a 30-year-old youth after accusing him of being an informer in the recent encounter in which eight Naxalites and a STF personnel were killed by the security forces, under Orchha police station of Narayanpur district on Sunday, an official said.

The slain has been identified as Sannu Usendi, originally a resident of Nelangur village under Kohkameta police station limits of Narayanpur district and currently living in Bamboo Shilp Colony Narayanpur.

An official said that Usendi had recently visited his native village Nelangpur where he was abducted by the Naxalites on Sunday. After being murdered by the Naxalites, Usendi's body was thrown in Batumpara Chowk of Orchha as per officials. It is learnt that the Naxalites also left behind pamphlets near the body accusing him of being an informer for the security forces in the encounter of June 15 in which eight Naxalites were killed by the security forces in Kutul, Farsebeda and Kodtameta areas.

Following Usendi's murder, security forces have launched a massive search operation to nab the culprits even as the body has been sent to the hospital for postmortem.

On June 14, the forces from four districts of Chhattisgarh—Narayanpur, Kanker, Dantewada and Kondagaon launched a joint search operation in the forests of Kutul, Farsebeda and Kodtameta following intelligence inputs about the presence of Naxalites there. As the joint team of security forces comprising DRG, STF, ITBP, BSF and STF along with the local police team approached the suspected spot, the hiding Naxalites fired at the team which was retaliated leading to an encounter on June 15. At least eight Naxalites were killed by the security forces in the encounter from whose possession arms and ammunition including an INSAS rifle, a .303 rifle, a barrel grenade launcher (BGL) and other weapons. One STF soldier was also killed in this operation while two soldiers were injured.