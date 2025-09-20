Youth Mistaken For Thief, Tied To Tree And Thrashed In Gujarat's Dhanera
Police said the mentally unstable youth had come to Dhanera from Bhinmal. The locals mistook him for a thief and tied him to a tree.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 5:50 PM IST
Banaskantha: A youth, mistaken for a thief, was tied to a tree and thrashed mercilessly by a mob at Dhanera in Banaskantha.
Police said the youth, who is mentally unstable, had come to Dhanera from Bhinmal. However, the locals mistook him for a thief and tied him to a tree before thrashing him. Police arrived at the spot and rescued the youth.
Police said the youth hails from Surat. Since thefts are common in Dhanera, the locals often beat up outsiders. Such incidents often are reported from the area. Earlier, an unidentified youth was tied to a tree on suspicion of being a thief.
The locals, instead of informing the police take law into their own hands in such cases, said an officer. The youth from Surat, owing to his mental instability, could not defend himself and was punished by the locals.
Police said the identity of the youth is being established and a case has been registered. Investigation into the matter is on, said an officer of Dhenera police station.
In August this year, two youth were tied to a tree and thrashed by several people over their affair with girls from Tadwa village in Shahra taluka of Panchmahal district.
A video of the incident went viral on social media after which Shahra police swung into action and nabbed 10 villagers for their alleged involvement in the incident. The victims, Raiji Nayak and Pintu Nayak of Mithapur village were reportedly in love with two girls from the village. They had allegedly eloped with the girls to Mahmudabad in Kheda district where they worked as daily wagers.
Also Read
Two Youth Tied To Tree, Thrashed Over Love Affair In Gujarat's Panchmahal