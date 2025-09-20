ETV Bharat / state

Youth Mistaken For Thief, Tied To Tree And Thrashed In Gujarat's Dhanera

Banaskantha: A youth, mistaken for a thief, was tied to a tree and thrashed mercilessly by a mob at Dhanera in Banaskantha.

Police said the youth, who is mentally unstable, had come to Dhanera from Bhinmal. However, the locals mistook him for a thief and tied him to a tree before thrashing him. Police arrived at the spot and rescued the youth.

Police said the youth hails from Surat. Since thefts are common in Dhanera, the locals often beat up outsiders. Such incidents often are reported from the area. Earlier, an unidentified youth was tied to a tree on suspicion of being a thief.

The locals, instead of informing the police take law into their own hands in such cases, said an officer. The youth from Surat, owing to his mental instability, could not defend himself and was punished by the locals.