Youth, Married Woman Found Dead At Home In Haryana, Police Suspect 'Love Affair'

Charkhi Dadri: A married woman and a youth were found dead in her house in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri district, police said. A preliminary probe has revealed that the two were in a relationship and took to end their lives, they added.

The woman's body was recovered from the roof of the house and the youth was found dead near the kitchen. The woman's husband and in-laws were sleeping in other rooms of the house. Family members told police that they saw the two bodies after waking up in the morning.

Police said the deceased have been identified as Shanti Devi (28), a native of Uttar Pradesh and Deepak (23), a resident of Obra village in Bhiwani. In 2016, Shanti Devi got married to Sandeep, a resident of Hui village in Dadri of Charkhi Dadri while Deepak was unmarried.

On information, a team led by Badhra police station in-charge Dilbagh Singh and FSL personnel reached the spot. During investigation, many empty strips of medicines were recovered from the house. The case is being investigated from all angles, police said.

According to the police, Sandeep was sleeping in another room and it was locked from outside. He told police that his parents are ill and were sleeping. When they woke up in the morning, they found the two lying unconscious on the roof and kitchen, Sandeep told police.

Investigating officer Dilbag Singh said an information was received on Dial 112 about the two bodies this morning. "Based on the information, police team reached the spot and investigated. Preliminary investigation suggests that the two died by suicide. However, the case is being investigated from all angles. Also, the bodies have been sent to Dadri Civil Hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is underway," Singh said.