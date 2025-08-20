Youth Kills Parents And Brother In South Delhi

New Delhi: A youth allegedly killed his parents and elder brother in their house in south Delhi’s Maidangarhi area on Wednesday.

Police found the house in a pool of blood and have initiated searches for Siddharth, around 22-23 years of age, who is reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment and is absconding since the murder.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Singh, aged 45-50 years, his wife Rajani, aged 40-45 years, and their elder son Ritik (24), police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said Siddharth allegedly told someone that he had killed all three of his family members.

Police received a PCR call about the incident around noon. A police team from Maidangarhi police station rushed to the spot, a senior officer said. “On entering the premises, police discovered bodies of Prem and Ritik lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor and another body -- of Rajani -- on the first floor,” the DCP added.

Crime and forensic teams were called in for inspection. The scene was preserved, evidence was collected, and photographs of the bodies were taken before further medico-legal formalities, police said. “During the preliminary probe, it was found that the couple’s younger son Siddharth, was missing from the house. Local inquiry suggested that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment,” the DCP said.

Siddharth had allegedly disclosed to someone that he had killed all of his family members and that he "would not stay here anymore", the officer said. Police said the house has been secured and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem. A case of murder was being registered, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the missing son. Further investigation is underway, they added