ETV Bharat / state

Youth Kills Parents And Brother In South Delhi

Police have initiated searches for Siddharth, around 22-23 years of age, who is reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment and is absconding since the murder.

A youth allegedly killed his parents and elder brother in their house in south Delhi’s Maidangarhi area on Wednesday.
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 20, 2025 at 9:29 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: A youth allegedly killed his parents and elder brother in their house in south Delhi’s Maidangarhi area on Wednesday.

Police found the house in a pool of blood and have initiated searches for Siddharth, around 22-23 years of age, who is reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment and is absconding since the murder.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Singh, aged 45-50 years, his wife Rajani, aged 40-45 years, and their elder son Ritik (24), police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said Siddharth allegedly told someone that he had killed all three of his family members.

Police received a PCR call about the incident around noon. A police team from Maidangarhi police station rushed to the spot, a senior officer said. “On entering the premises, police discovered bodies of Prem and Ritik lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor and another body -- of Rajani -- on the first floor,” the DCP added.

Crime and forensic teams were called in for inspection. The scene was preserved, evidence was collected, and photographs of the bodies were taken before further medico-legal formalities, police said. “During the preliminary probe, it was found that the couple’s younger son Siddharth, was missing from the house. Local inquiry suggested that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment,” the DCP said.

Siddharth had allegedly disclosed to someone that he had killed all of his family members and that he "would not stay here anymore", the officer said. Police said the house has been secured and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem. A case of murder was being registered, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the missing son. Further investigation is underway, they added

Also Read

Two Siblings Found Dead In Car In Jaipur, Family Alleges Murder

New Delhi: A youth allegedly killed his parents and elder brother in their house in south Delhi’s Maidangarhi area on Wednesday.

Police found the house in a pool of blood and have initiated searches for Siddharth, around 22-23 years of age, who is reportedly undergoing psychiatric treatment and is absconding since the murder.

The deceased have been identified as Prem Singh, aged 45-50 years, his wife Rajani, aged 40-45 years, and their elder son Ritik (24), police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said Siddharth allegedly told someone that he had killed all three of his family members.

Police received a PCR call about the incident around noon. A police team from Maidangarhi police station rushed to the spot, a senior officer said. “On entering the premises, police discovered bodies of Prem and Ritik lying in a pool of blood on the ground floor and another body -- of Rajani -- on the first floor,” the DCP added.

Crime and forensic teams were called in for inspection. The scene was preserved, evidence was collected, and photographs of the bodies were taken before further medico-legal formalities, police said. “During the preliminary probe, it was found that the couple’s younger son Siddharth, was missing from the house. Local inquiry suggested that he had been undergoing psychiatric treatment,” the DCP said.

Siddharth had allegedly disclosed to someone that he had killed all of his family members and that he "would not stay here anymore", the officer said. Police said the house has been secured and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem. A case of murder was being registered, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace the missing son. Further investigation is underway, they added

Also Read

Two Siblings Found Dead In Car In Jaipur, Family Alleges Murder

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MURDERYOUTH KILLS PARENTSDELHISOUTH DELHI

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Jammu Kashmir Boy Finds Voice After 8 Years Of Silence, Courtesy Of Army Doctor

Village Of Flute Makers In Bihar Symbolizes Social Interdependence On Janamashtmi

Interview | Vocalist Jashan Bhumkar On Reimagining Raag Megh Malhar As A Modern Indie-Pop Song For Monsoon

Empty Tables In Kashmir: Employment and Business Suffer After Rotten Meat Seizures

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.