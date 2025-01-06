ETV Bharat / state

Youth Kills Mother, Ends Life On Bengaluru Outskirts

A 21-year-old Ramesh killed her mother before taking his own life after he quarrelled with his mother, who had objected to his drinking habits.

By PTI

Bengaluru: A woman was allegedly strangled to death by her son, who was in an inebriated state, before he took his life, in the old Chandapura area on the outskirts of the city, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred on Saturday night, following a fight between the mother and son at their home, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi Devi (41) and her son Ramesh (21). According to the police, Ramesh was an alcoholic, and the incident occurred after he quarrelled with his mother, who had objected to his drinking habits.

A case has been registered based on a complaint lodged by his father, Manjanna. Further legal proceedings will follow, the police said. The family hailed from Vijayanagara district and lived in a rented house in the area, the police said, adding that Ramesh worked as a cleaner but was irregular in his duties.

