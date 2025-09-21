Youth Kills Cousin In Ghaziabad To Inherit Property; Body Found In Delhi Park
After killing his cousin, the accused allegedly dumped the body in a Delhi park, where it was later found by police.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 8:45 PM IST
New Delhi: A youth, who went missing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, was found dead in a park in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. Police claimed they had arrested his cousin for the murder, “motivated by a property dispute”.
“Lakshya Prajapati, a resident of the Khoda area, had left home without informing his family. A missing person report was filed two days later. Investigating officers reviewed CCTV footage and eventually identified Lakshya’s cousin, Yuvraj, as a suspect,” police said.
According to ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastavahim, Yuvraj planned the murder to inherit his uncle’s property. “The accused had arranged the sale of a 25-yard house in Pragati Vihar for Rs 25 lakh, giving his uncle Rs 3 lakh in advance. But he later borrowed the same amount and invested it in Bitcoin,” he said.
Citing the family version, Srivastavahim said that Yuvraj’s uncle was pressuring him to return money. “The accused thought if he killed his cousin, the only male heir, he could avoid repayment and inherit the property,” he said.
After the planning, Yuvraj allegedly lured his cousin Lakshya out under the pretence of watching a movie. “To evade CCTV detection, he made his cousin dismount his bike repeatedly. He then led him to a deserted park in Laxmi Nagar, where he strangled him and disfigured the body to prevent identification,” said ACP Srivastavahim.
“After the murder, Yuvraj pretended to help search for Lakshya. The body was later recovered, and he was taken into custody,” he added.
