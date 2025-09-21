ETV Bharat / state

Youth Kills Cousin In Ghaziabad To Inherit Property; Body Found In Delhi Park

New Delhi: A youth, who went missing from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, was found dead in a park in Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar. Police claimed they had arrested his cousin for the murder, “motivated by a property dispute”.

“Lakshya Prajapati, a resident of the Khoda area, had left home without informing his family. A missing person report was filed two days later. Investigating officers reviewed CCTV footage and eventually identified Lakshya’s cousin, Yuvraj, as a suspect,” police said.

According to ACP Indirapuram Abhishek Srivastavahim, Yuvraj planned the murder to inherit his uncle’s property. “The accused had arranged the sale of a 25-yard house in Pragati Vihar for Rs 25 lakh, giving his uncle Rs 3 lakh in advance. But he later borrowed the same amount and invested it in Bitcoin,” he said.