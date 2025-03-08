Youth Killed Over Past Enmity In Punjab's Ferozepur

Ferozepur: A youth was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at Alike village in Ferozepur district.

SP D Manjit Singh said the victim, Prem, was called out of the village on phone by the accused who shot him dead. He said the accused and the victim had been at loggerheads since they were lodged in prison. Police sources revealed that the deceased and the accused had an old enmity that escalated during their time in jail. This rivalry is believed to have led to the murder. Police are investigating the case. "The victim was called out of the village by phone by one of the accused and shot at. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Singh said. He said the statements of Prem's parents will be recorded. The SP said the exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. Prem's body was sent for postmortem to a government hospital.

The incident led to tension in the village with the locals demanding police to act swiftly and bring the culprits to book. The police assured the accused will be nabbed soon and a thorough investigation will be carried out by taking various angles into consideration. "The culprits will be arrested soon," assured Singh. A few days back, a youth was shot dead while trying to rescue his friends who were being assaulted by unidentified miscreants over a petty issue at Mishriwala village in the district.