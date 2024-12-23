ETV Bharat / state

Youth Killed In Telangana, Two Detained, Honour Killing Suspected

Victim had eloped and married a girl but her family disapproved it and fixed her engagement to another man, escalating tension between them.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
Published : 59 minutes ago

Updated : 51 minutes ago

Boinpally: In a suspected honour killing, a 25-year-old youth was allegedly killed by masked assailants in front of his house in Telangana's Boinpally area on Saturday, police said. Two persons have been detained for questioning, they added.

It is suspected that the victim, Mohammed Sameer (25), residing near Old Boinpally Ali Complex, was targeted by his wife's family members, who opposed the marriage.

According to reports, Sameer had fallen in love with the daughter of the owner of a building, where he worked as a wielder in Nacharam last year. The couple had eloped to Assam in January and got married. After 20 days, the woman’s family members took the girl away and fixed her engagement to another man. Sameer reportedly tried to prevent the engagement, resulting in escalating tension between them.

On December 21, Sameer was sitting outside his home, when masked assailants on two-wheelers attacked him with knives and surgical blades. Witnesses told police, that the assailants were aggressive and retaliated when met with resistance. Sameer succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

DCP Sadhana Reshmi Perumal, ACP Krishnamurthy, and other officials inspected the crime scene. Police suspect that the girl's family members may be involved in the incident and during investigation, it was found that the latter had left their home shortly after the incident. Two persons have been detained for questioning as part of the investigation, an officer of Boinpally police station said.

