ETV Bharat / state

Youth Killed Over Minor Dispute On His Birthday At Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon

Police have arrested six persons including two minors for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Police on Wednesday arrested six persons including four minors for stabbing a youth to death after an argument over washing of hands at a dhaba in Somani.
The two adult accused in police custody (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 9:39 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rajnandgaon: Police on Wednesday arrested six persons including four minors for stabbing a youth to death after an argument over washing of hands at a dhaba in Somani.

CSP Pushpendra Nayak said the victim, Prashant Tiwari, was at the dhaba to celebrate his birthday. After having his food, while washing hands in the wash basin, Prashant accidentally splashed water on another youth. This led to an argument after which the accused called a few of his friends to the dhaba.

As the accused's friends reached the dhaba, the argument intensified and they stabbed Prashant to death. The weapon and vehicle used in Police have arrested a total of six persons including two youths from Bhilai. Four minors are among the arrested, Nayak said

The accused are residents of Durg Bhilai. Police have seized two knives and two vehicles used in the murder from them. The two adult accused who were arrested are involved in several other crimes. They were produced in a court and later sent to judicial custody. Prashant's body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Irked over the incident, locals demanded justice for the accused and sought stringent punishment for them. Police said a case has been registered and investigation is on.

Rajnandgaon: Police on Wednesday arrested six persons including four minors for stabbing a youth to death after an argument over washing of hands at a dhaba in Somani.

CSP Pushpendra Nayak said the victim, Prashant Tiwari, was at the dhaba to celebrate his birthday. After having his food, while washing hands in the wash basin, Prashant accidentally splashed water on another youth. This led to an argument after which the accused called a few of his friends to the dhaba.

As the accused's friends reached the dhaba, the argument intensified and they stabbed Prashant to death. The weapon and vehicle used in Police have arrested a total of six persons including two youths from Bhilai. Four minors are among the arrested, Nayak said

The accused are residents of Durg Bhilai. Police have seized two knives and two vehicles used in the murder from them. The two adult accused who were arrested are involved in several other crimes. They were produced in a court and later sent to judicial custody. Prashant's body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.

Irked over the incident, locals demanded justice for the accused and sought stringent punishment for them. Police said a case has been registered and investigation is on.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH KILLED IN HOTELRAJNANDGAON POLICEPUSHPENDRA NAYAK CSPSOMANI POLICE STATIONCHHATTISGARH

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.