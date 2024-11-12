Youth Held For Making Obscene Videos Of Woman In Kanker

Kanker: A youth was arrested for allegedly creating lewd videos of a woman in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pakhanjur police station area of Kanker. Based on a complaint registered by the victim, police initiated a probe and the accused has been sent to jail.

According to the complainant, the accused was filming her video at night and on getting a hint of the act, she ran away from the spot in the dark. She alleged that the accused chased her and threatened her of dire consequences along with sharing her video online.

The woman somehow managed to escape and went to Pakhanjur police station for registering a complaint. She told police that the accused, who resides in the complainant's village, filmed her objectionable videos secretly. Soon after which, a probe was launched and the accused was nabbed. After arresting the youth, he was interrogated and sent behind the bars, police said.

"The woman managed to escape but underwent immense mental stress. After recording her complaint, we immediately arrested the accused," Prashant Shukla, Additional SP, Kanker said.

Pakhanjor Police are now conducting a thorough investigation into the case and efforts are on to find out whether the accused has any criminal record or not.