Youth Gets 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Two Minor Sisters In Agartala

Agartala: The Special Judge Court of Belonia sub-division under South Tripura district has convicted and sentenced a 24-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls last October.

As per a press release issued by the Tripura Police, the complainant and her minor daughters lived in a house on rent in South Tripura district. The accused, who was a student of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College also stayed in a rented room of the same house.

“When the complainant went out for work, the accused took the minor girls into his room and showed them obscene pictures and videos on his mobile. He also committed rape on both of the victims on October 16,2023. The elder daughter of the complainant had disclosed the incident to her mother”, the press release stated.