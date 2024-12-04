ETV Bharat / state

Youth Gets 20 Years Of Rigorous Imprisonment For Sexually Assaulting Two Minor Sisters In Agartala

Accused had sexually assaulted two minor sisters while their mother was out for work on October 16, 2023.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Agartala: The Special Judge Court of Belonia sub-division under South Tripura district has convicted and sentenced a 24-year-old youth to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting two minor girls last October.

As per a press release issued by the Tripura Police, the complainant and her minor daughters lived in a house on rent in South Tripura district. The accused, who was a student of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar College also stayed in a rented room of the same house.

“When the complainant went out for work, the accused took the minor girls into his room and showed them obscene pictures and videos on his mobile. He also committed rape on both of the victims on October 16,2023. The elder daughter of the complainant had disclosed the incident to her mother”, the press release stated.

The accused also asked the sisters not to disclose the matter, threatening to kill them. “On December 3, 2024, the Ld. SPL Judge, Belonia, South District convicted Sajal Dey (24) of Radhanagar, Surjyasen Palli and sentenced to suffer Rigorous Imprisonment for 20 years and to pay a fine of Rs 10,000. The fine money, if realised, be paid to the victim through her legal guardian as compensation”, the press release added.

Notably, Investigating Officer, WSI Anima Kar of Belonia Women Police Station thoroughly investigated the case and submitted the chargesheet which subsequently resulted in the accused's conviction.

