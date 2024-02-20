Youth Dies While Undergoing Dental Procedure in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Twenty-eight-year-old Lakshmi Narayana breathed his last while undergoing a dental procedure at FMS International Dental Clinic at Road No 37 in Jubilee Hills of Hyderabad aimed at enhancing his smile before his wedding. Based on a complaint from the deceased father Vinjam Ramulu, the police registered a case against the dental clinic under Section 304A of the IPC for causing death by negligence.

According to Vinjam Ramulu, his son fell unconscious after being administered anaesthesia during the procedure on February 16, suggesting the possibility of a drug overdose. Laxmi Narayana reportedly paid a visit to the clinic alone for a 'smile designing' procedure. In the evening, clinic staff informed them that their son had lost consciousness during the procedure and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

According to news reports, the engagement ceremony of Laxmi Narayana was conducted a week ago and his marriage was slated for next month. In his complaint, Ramulu stated that his son was hale and hearty when he left their residence in Hydernagar near Kukatpally and blamed the doctors for his son's death.

The victim's father lodged a complaint at the Jubilee Hills Police Station demanding the arrest of those responsible for the incident. He demanded strict action against the doctors concerned. The police registered a case and are investigating. How did the young man die? Negligence of doctors? They stated that they were investigating the case. Further details will be disclosed after the investigation, the police said.

Of late, a few incidents where young people opting for various beauty-enhancing procedures dying while undergoing procedures coming to light. This fresh incident in Hyderabad where a youth died while undergoing dental procedure yet again brings the topic of how safe are these procedures.

