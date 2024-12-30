ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Jalna

A man identified as Vijay Patel died of suspected cardiac arrest while playing cricket in Maharashtra's Jalna.

Youth Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Jalna
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

Jalna: A 30-year-old man from Palghar district near Mumbai died on Monday while playing cricket in Jalna in Maharashtra, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Nalasopara resident Vijay Patel, the official said.

"He collapsed at around 11:30pm while playing a match as part of the Christmas Trophy tournament here. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

Attempts to revive him through CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) failed. We are awaiting the post mortem report," the official said.

Jalna: A 30-year-old man from Palghar district near Mumbai died on Monday while playing cricket in Jalna in Maharashtra, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Nalasopara resident Vijay Patel, the official said.

"He collapsed at around 11:30pm while playing a match as part of the Christmas Trophy tournament here. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.

Attempts to revive him through CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) failed. We are awaiting the post mortem report," the official said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

JALNAHEART ATTACKMAHARASHTRAYOUTH DIESCARDIAC ARREST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.