Youth Dies Of Suspected Heart Attack During Cricket Match In Jalna

Jalna: A 30-year-old man from Palghar district near Mumbai died on Monday while playing cricket in Jalna in Maharashtra, a police official said. The deceased was identified as Nalasopara resident Vijay Patel, the official said.

"He collapsed at around 11:30pm while playing a match as part of the Christmas Trophy tournament here. It is suspected that he suffered a heart attack.