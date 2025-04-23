ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies Of Heart Attack While Riding Bike In Moradabad, Video Goes Viral

Moradabad: A youth suffered heart attack and collapsed while riding his bike in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. Local residents performed CPR on him and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A CCTV camera has captured this distressing incident that took place on April 21 but the video went viral on social media on Wednesday.

At around 3:32 pm, Chhanjala (22), a resident of Bhenda Wali Gali Maqbara II in Katghar, was returning home on his bike when the incident occurred. He was into brass business with his father, Gulzar. As soon as the bike reached near the Chaku Wali Masjid in Pachpede locality of Katghar, he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

In the video that has surfaced, Chhanjala is seen leaning against an electric pole while attempting to control his bike. Seeing him writhing in pain, passersby rushed to help him. They pulled the bike in position and took him off the vehicle, laying him on the road.