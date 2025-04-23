ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies Of Heart Attack While Riding Bike In Moradabad, Video Goes Viral

Locals laid down the youth on road and performed CPR on him but failed to save him.

Youth Dies Of Heart Attack While Riding Bike In Moradabad, Video Goes Viral
Screengrab of CCTV footage showing youth collapsing on bike (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 7:40 PM IST

1 Min Read

Moradabad: A youth suffered heart attack and collapsed while riding his bike in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. Local residents performed CPR on him and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A CCTV camera has captured this distressing incident that took place on April 21 but the video went viral on social media on Wednesday.

At around 3:32 pm, Chhanjala (22), a resident of Bhenda Wali Gali Maqbara II in Katghar, was returning home on his bike when the incident occurred. He was into brass business with his father, Gulzar. As soon as the bike reached near the Chaku Wali Masjid in Pachpede locality of Katghar, he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

In the video that has surfaced, Chhanjala is seen leaning against an electric pole while attempting to control his bike. Seeing him writhing in pain, passersby rushed to help him. They pulled the bike in position and took him off the vehicle, laying him on the road.

They then went ahead to perform CPR. With the youth failing to respond, locals took him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The family was informed after which, they cremated him on April 21 itself. When the video of the incident went viral on social media on April 23, police took cognizance of the matter and questioned the family members.

An officer of Katghar police station said statements of family members have been recorded.

Read more

  1. NEET Aspirant Collapses At Roadside Tea Stall In Kota, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest
  2. Vijayawada: Lorry Driver Dies At The Wheel Due To Heart Attack; Pedestrian Run Over

Moradabad: A youth suffered heart attack and collapsed while riding his bike in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district. Local residents performed CPR on him and took him to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. A CCTV camera has captured this distressing incident that took place on April 21 but the video went viral on social media on Wednesday.

At around 3:32 pm, Chhanjala (22), a resident of Bhenda Wali Gali Maqbara II in Katghar, was returning home on his bike when the incident occurred. He was into brass business with his father, Gulzar. As soon as the bike reached near the Chaku Wali Masjid in Pachpede locality of Katghar, he suddenly suffered a heart attack.

In the video that has surfaced, Chhanjala is seen leaning against an electric pole while attempting to control his bike. Seeing him writhing in pain, passersby rushed to help him. They pulled the bike in position and took him off the vehicle, laying him on the road.

They then went ahead to perform CPR. With the youth failing to respond, locals took him to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared him brought dead.

The family was informed after which, they cremated him on April 21 itself. When the video of the incident went viral on social media on April 23, police took cognizance of the matter and questioned the family members.

An officer of Katghar police station said statements of family members have been recorded.

Read more

  1. NEET Aspirant Collapses At Roadside Tea Stall In Kota, Dies Of Suspected Cardiac Arrest
  2. Vijayawada: Lorry Driver Dies At The Wheel Due To Heart Attack; Pedestrian Run Over

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH DIES OF HEART ATTACKCPRHEART ATTACK WHILE RIDING BIKEYOUTH SUFFERS HEART ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.