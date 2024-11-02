ETV Bharat / state

Youth Dies Due To Suspected Drug Overdose In Himachal Pradesh

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said that the youth was brought to Hamirpur Medical College where he succumbed.

Representational image
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Hamirpur: A youth on Friday died allegedly due to drug overdose in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul , 24, a resident of Hamirpur district and used to run a shop near Hamirpur Medical College.

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said Rahul died due to overdose of chitta. He was brought to Hamirpur Medical College in critical condition on Friday evening where he succumbed, Thakur said. Police have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

The incident has highlighted the seriousness of the problem of drug addiction in Hamirpur. For some time now, many cases related to drug abuse have been in the headlines in the district. This includes the case of an NIT student dying from overdose of drugs in recent past. Apart from this, many youths in the state have fallen prey to drugs. Local residents and officials demand that there is a need to take concrete steps to stop the increasing trend of drug abuse.

SP Hamirpur said that the police in Hamirpur district has launched a campaign against drugs, so that awareness about drugs can be spread among the youth. The police is constantly trying to tighten the noose on drug smugglers, the SP said.

Read more:

  1. Drug-Addict Teenage Girl Turns Superspreader As Nainital Witnesses 19 HIV Cases In Five Months
  2. Faced With Alarming Drug Abuse, J&K Govt To Open Drug Rehabilitation Centres In Every Hospital

Hamirpur: A youth on Friday died allegedly due to drug overdose in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul , 24, a resident of Hamirpur district and used to run a shop near Hamirpur Medical College.

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said Rahul died due to overdose of chitta. He was brought to Hamirpur Medical College in critical condition on Friday evening where he succumbed, Thakur said. Police have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

The incident has highlighted the seriousness of the problem of drug addiction in Hamirpur. For some time now, many cases related to drug abuse have been in the headlines in the district. This includes the case of an NIT student dying from overdose of drugs in recent past. Apart from this, many youths in the state have fallen prey to drugs. Local residents and officials demand that there is a need to take concrete steps to stop the increasing trend of drug abuse.

SP Hamirpur said that the police in Hamirpur district has launched a campaign against drugs, so that awareness about drugs can be spread among the youth. The police is constantly trying to tighten the noose on drug smugglers, the SP said.

Read more:

  1. Drug-Addict Teenage Girl Turns Superspreader As Nainital Witnesses 19 HIV Cases In Five Months
  2. Faced With Alarming Drug Abuse, J&K Govt To Open Drug Rehabilitation Centres In Every Hospital

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

YOUTH DIED DUE TO DRUG OVERDOSEHAMIRPUR CHITTA CASEHIMACHAL DRUG CASEHAMIRPUR DRUG OVERDOSE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

The Secret Train Evacuating Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Ayurveda Day 2024: Protect Your Health During Diwali With These Ayurvedic Remedies

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.