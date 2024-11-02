Youth Dies Due To Suspected Drug Overdose In Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur: A youth on Friday died allegedly due to drug overdose in Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul , 24, a resident of Hamirpur district and used to run a shop near Hamirpur Medical College.

SP Hamirpur Bhagat Singh Thakur said Rahul died due to overdose of chitta. He was brought to Hamirpur Medical College in critical condition on Friday evening where he succumbed, Thakur said. Police have registered a case in this regard and launched an investigation into the incident, he added.

The incident has highlighted the seriousness of the problem of drug addiction in Hamirpur. For some time now, many cases related to drug abuse have been in the headlines in the district. This includes the case of an NIT student dying from overdose of drugs in recent past. Apart from this, many youths in the state have fallen prey to drugs. Local residents and officials demand that there is a need to take concrete steps to stop the increasing trend of drug abuse.

SP Hamirpur said that the police in Hamirpur district has launched a campaign against drugs, so that awareness about drugs can be spread among the youth. The police is constantly trying to tighten the noose on drug smugglers, the SP said.