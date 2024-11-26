ETV Bharat / state

Uttar Pradesh: Youth Dies By Suicide In Jhansi

Jhansi: A youth has died by suicide in the Chelra village of Moth area, police said. It is understood that a calf died after coming under the wheels of a tractor driven by the youth, who later took the extreme step.

The village Panchayat had ordered the youth to organise a Bhagwat Katha and Bhandara and also asked him to have a bath in the river Ganga and the youth was disturbed by it. On Monday, he allegedly died by suicide. The police are probing the matter, a police official said.

According to the kin of the deceased Dinesh, he was driving a tractor. "While he was driving a tractor, a calf came under the wheel and was injured. The calf was undergoing treatment but died later. After the calf died, the village Panchayat issued a directive to Dinesh," the kin said.

They directed Dinesh to bathe in the river Ganga and organise a Bhagwat Katha and Bhandara. They said that Dinesh had a bath in the river Ganga and he was worried about the expenditure for organising Bhagwat Katha and Bhandara. Worried by it, he took the extreme step, the relatives claimed.