Uttar Pradesh: Youth Dies By Suicide In Jhansi

A youth has died by suicide after a village Panchayat in Uttar Pradesh punished him for 'killing' a calf.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Jhansi: A youth has died by suicide in the Chelra village of Moth area, police said. It is understood that a calf died after coming under the wheels of a tractor driven by the youth, who later took the extreme step.

The village Panchayat had ordered the youth to organise a Bhagwat Katha and Bhandara and also asked him to have a bath in the river Ganga and the youth was disturbed by it. On Monday, he allegedly died by suicide. The police are probing the matter, a police official said.

According to the kin of the deceased Dinesh, he was driving a tractor. "While he was driving a tractor, a calf came under the wheel and was injured. The calf was undergoing treatment but died later. After the calf died, the village Panchayat issued a directive to Dinesh," the kin said.

They directed Dinesh to bathe in the river Ganga and organise a Bhagwat Katha and Bhandara. They said that Dinesh had a bath in the river Ganga and he was worried about the expenditure for organising Bhagwat Katha and Bhandara. Worried by it, he took the extreme step, the relatives claimed.

His brother claimed that Dinesh was worried about the expenditure, which was around Rs 2 to Rs 2.50 lakh.

Motha Police Station in-charge Sarita Singh said that a complaint has been filed by the kin of the deceased and a probe is underway.

Suicide is not a solution.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

