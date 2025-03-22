Youth Dies By Suicide After Humiliation And Intimidation By Lover's Family

Nanded: A 19-year-old youth died by suicide after he was humiliated, threatened and beaten up by his girlfriend's family.

The incident occurred at Sugaon in Nanded on Thursday. As per reports, the youth was in love with a girl from the village. They had met three to four years back and became friends. Soon, their friendship turned into love. The girl's family came to know of the affair last year. But the families of the deceased and that of the girl reached an understanding that the two would end the relationship. However, six months back, the girl's cousin came to know that the deceased had been talking to her. Infuriated over this, he beat up the youth.

On March 18, the youth was once again beaten up by the girl's family members when he was returning home from work. The girl's family also hurled abuses at the youth. Tired of the humiliation and the beatings, the youth died by suicide by hanging in his house. Meanwhile, basing on a complaint filed by a family member of the deceased, the police have registered a case of abetment of suicide against seven persons including the girl at Limbgaon police station. Police said investigation into the matter is on and it is being ascertained under what circumstances did the youth kill himself. The role of the girl in the abetment to suicide is also being ascertained. The youth's body was sent for postmortem, said police.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts or you are worried about a friend or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).