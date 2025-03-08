Youth Dies After Swallowing MDMA Packet To Evade Police In Kerala

Kozhikode: In a shocking incident, a youth died after swallowing a whole packet of MDMA, a class of psychoactive drugs in a bid to evade arrest by the police in Keralas' Kozhikode.

The deceased has been identified as Iyyadan Shanid, a native of Mykavu. The youth was undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital after swallowing MDMA. He died on Saturday while undergoing treatment. According to officials, an endoscopy examination found envelopes containing white granules in his stomach.

He was caught by the police at around 9:30 am on Friday (March 7). Shanid was taken into custody for possessing MDMA in Thamarassery. Upon seeing the police, Shanid swallowed the packets containing MDMA in his hand and tried to escape.

Later, the police caught him and when questioned, he said that he had swallowed MDMA, so the police first shifted him to the hospital in Thamarassery. Subsequently, the youth was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

He died at around 10 am today while undergoing treatment. The police had earlier registered a case against him under the NDPS Act. The body has been shifted to the Medical College and will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem. The police said that the cause of death can be clarified only after the postmortem.