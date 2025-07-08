ETV Bharat / state

Youth Congress Workers Show Black Flags To Union Minister Jitendra Singh In Rajasthan

The Congress workers already present at Jagdish Tiraha suddenly waved black flags and raised slogans condemning the policies of the Central Government.

Youth Congress Workers Show Black Flags To Union Minister Jitendra Singh In Rajasthan
Youth Congress Workers Show Black Flags To Union Minister Jitendra Singh In Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2025 at 5:25 PM IST

Dholpur: Youth Congress workers staged a protest against Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh when he visited Rajasthan’s Dholpur on Tuesday.

The incident took place when Singh was en route from the Police Line to inaugurate the Science Centre located at the Municipal Council Ground. The Congress workers already present at Jagdish Tiraha suddenly waved black flags and raised slogans condemning the policies of the Central Government.

The protesters demanded that the minister return and accused the Centre of implementing anti-people policies. Acting swiftly, police forces deployed at the location controlled the situation. Over six Youth Congress members were detained on the spot.

Circle Officer (CO) Munesh Kumar Meena said that Youth Congress workers had tried to show black flags to Union Minister Dr. Singh. Over six protesters have been detained and are currently being questioned.

Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh reached Dholpur to inaugurate the newly built Science Centre, and an event was organised at the Municipal Council Ground. The authorities had made tight security arrangements in view of the visit.

Police officials further said that the protesters have been detained to maintain peace. The situation is normal. Youth Congress leaders said that their protest was peaceful, and it was carried out to raise the voice of the youth against the anti-people policies of the government.

