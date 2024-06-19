Youth Beaten to Death Over Suspicion of Theft in Uttar Pradesh; Four Arrested

Youth Beaten to Death Over Suspicion of Theft in Uttar Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Aligarh: In a shocking incident, a youth was beaten to death by assailants allegedly over accusations of entering a house with the intention of theft in Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. Police have arrested four accused in the murder case while search for others is going on.

The deceased has been identified as Aurangzeb. SP City Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said that the incident took place in Mamu Bhanja area under Gandhi Park police station limits of Aligarh district. Shekhar said that the man was beaten up by the assailants leaving him grievously injured. Taking immediate cognizance of the incident, the police sent the deceased to the Malkhan Singh District Hospital for treatment, but he died during the treatment, the police officer said.

While the motive behind the murder was not accurately known, Shekhar said that preliminary investigation has suggested that the assailants beat the man on the suspicion of entering their house “with the intention of theft”. Police have registered a case at Gandhi Park Police Station even as four people have been arrested in the murder case, police said. Others are being identified on the basis of CCTV footage of the incident.

After the incident, a large crowd of people from the Muslim community, including Samajwadi Party leaders gathered at the district hospital and lodged a protest against the murder.