Youth Beaten To Death Over Petty Dispute In Rajasthan

Bhilwara: A youth died after being beaten by vegetable vendors over a petty dispute in Rajasthan's Bhilwara on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Sitaram Keer, a resident of Tonk district's cantonment.

Shahpura ASP Rajesh Arya said that the deceased was part of a four-member group, who were returning home in a car after visiting Bisalpur dam. The youths were passing through Jahazpur town late Friday evening when a vegetable vendor's cart was rammed by the car near the Bhanwarkala Gate School of the town. This led to a dispute between the youths and the vendor and the matter escalated to a scuffle.

Keer, who was sitting in the back seat of the car, was pulled out of the car by the vendors and beaten up leaving him grievously injured. He was brought to Jahazpur Hospital, where he died during treatment, ASP Arya said.

The youth's death led to communal tensions in the area as a large number of people led by local Hindu organizations reached the spot and started registering protest. A strong police force led by Bhilwara SP Dharmendra Singh Yadav also reached Jahazpur to take stock of the situation. BJP MLA Gopichand Meena also reached the hospital and assured strict action against the culprits.

ASP Rajesh Arya said that based on the CCTV footage of the incident, two youths have been detained and are being questioned in the case. Further proceedings in the case are underway.