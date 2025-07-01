Youth Beaten To Death Over Mobile Charger Dispute In Rajasthan's Taleda Area

Bundi: A case of a youth being beaten to death over a dispute involving a mobile charger has come to light in the Taleda area of Bundi, Rajasthan. The police conducted a post-mortem and handed over the body to his family. The accused involved in the assault have reportedly been detained.

The incident is said to have taken place late Sunday night. The youth Mahendra, died while undergoing treatment at Kota Hospital last night. The post-mortem was conducted after the arrival of the deceased's family on Monday morning. The police are investigating the case.

Mahendra Came to Work at an Under-Construction Factory with Friends

Taleda police station in-charge Ajit Bagdolia said that Mahendra, a resident of Bachhrayu Ghyoti in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh, and his friends Shivendra, Jitendra and Deepak had come to work in a factory in Rajasthan, which was under construction. All the youths used to live in the same room. On Sunday night, Shivendra and Jitendra had a fight with Mahendra over the issue of installing a mobile charger. During the fight, his friend Deepak intervened and tried to pacify them.

Meanwhile, in a fit of rage, Shivendra struck Mahendra on the head with a wooden stick, causing serious injuries. According to ASI Deshraj Jat, Mahendra’s friends bandaged his wounds on the night of the incident. However, the next day, after he began vomiting, he was taken to Bundi Hospital. As his condition worsened, he was referred to MBS Hospital in Kota, where he later died during treatment.

Trivial Fight Over Charger Results in Murder

ASI Deshraj Jat said that Shivendra, Jitendra, Mahendra and Deepak--all labourers from the same village in Uttar Pradesh--were living together in a single room. They had come to work at an under-construction factory in Taleda. A fight broke out among them at night over plugging in a mobile charger, during which Mahendra was attacked. This morning, after a post-mortem conducted by a medical board at Kota Hospital, Mahendra’s body was handed over to his family. The police detained the accused in the case.

