Youth Arrested In Agra Over Offensive Social Media Post Using PM Modi's Image

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the cyber cell is constantly monitoring content posted on different social media platforms.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 26, 2025 at 2:51 PM IST

Agra: A youth from Biruni village of Baharan Police Station limits was arrested on Friday for posting objectionable content using the images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, police said.

According to the police, Ikraaj posted an offensive video on his social media account. In the video, apart from the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, images of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Asaduddin Owaisi MP were also included. Objectionable words were also written in the video, which went viral in no time.

Barhan Police Station In-Charge Udayveer Singh said that on getting information about the inflammatory video posts on social media, the cyber cell started an investigation. Ikraaj was arrested late Friday evening. Along with this, inflammatory video posts were removed from social media.

A case has been registered against him under the IT Act as well as BNS sections 197 and 353. The police officer added that the accused will be presented in court on Saturday afternoon.

Following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, the cyber cell is constantly monitoring content posted on different social media platforms.

