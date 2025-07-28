ETV Bharat / state

Youth Arrested For Threatening Union Minister Sanjay Seth Over Phone

Ranchi: Jharkhand police arrested a man accused of threatening to kill the Minister of State for Defence and BJP MP from Ranchi, Sanjay Seth, over the phone, officials said on Monday. The accused, identified as Nityanand Pal, a resident of Hariharpur, has been arrested in Dhanbad, Jharkhand Police Headquarters confirmed.

According to the Jharkhand Police Headquarters, Nityanand Pal was traced and arrested with the help of a technical team. According to DIG-cum-SSP Ranchi, Chandan Kumar Sinha, the arrest was carried out by a team that took swift action following the serious threat.

Officials revealed that the Ranchi Police team, after collecting the technical evidence, launched a search operation in Dhanbad and arrested the accused. He is currently being brought to Ranchi for further investigation.

The incident came to light when Union Minister Sanjay Seth, who was in Kashmir for Kargil Vijay Diwas, received five threatening calls on his phone, and each call contained death threats. The Minister alerted the DGP of Jharkhand, and a high-level investigation by the state police was carried out.