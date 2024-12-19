ETV Bharat / state

Youth Arrested for Threatening To Shoot UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusing Police

A case has been registered against the accused under serious sections and he is being questioned.

Youth Arrested for Threatening To Shoot UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Abusing Police
The accused youth Anil Kumar (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Bareilly: In a shocking incident, a youth from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for making multiple threatening calls to emergency response number 112, including a death threat against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, police said.

The accused, identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Dhaurera Mafi village in the Izzat Nagar police station limits, also abused police personnel during the calls on Tuesday evening. According to police reports, Anil initially called 112 to report a personal grievance, alleging that his friend Pushpendra had taken his bike and had not returned it. When a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) contacted him for further details, Anil claimed he was at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

However, during the conversation, he began verbally abusing the police personnel. He again called on 112 and threatened to kill the Inspector in charge and other policemen of the Izzat Nagar police station and hung up. Late at night, Anil called again threatening to shoot the Chief Minister Yogi on 26th January. He switched off his phone following this.

The Izzat Nagar police arrested Anil following an extensive search. Police station in-charge inspector Dhananjay Pandey said that a case has been registered against the accused under serious sections and he is being questioned.

