Rajasthan: Youth Arrested for Stealing Online Data of Govt, Private Organisations and Trading Abroad

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): District police arrested a youth for stealing online data of government and private organisations and selling them abroad. As many as 3 mobile phones, one laptop, 1 computer, 2 pen drives, 5 hard disks and 4 SSDs have been recovered from the accused, Amit Naseebachand, the Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

SP Gaurav Yadav said that a whopping 4500 GB data was recovered from Naseebachand, who is currently being interrogated by the police. Yadav said that the accused was nabbed based on a tip-off from a villager hailing from the 49F of Srikaranpur Police Station area.

As per sources, the accused Naseebachand was active on multiple platforms and channels of the dark web. A team was formed based on the instructions of Shrikaranpur Circle Officer Sudha Palawat. Sources revealed Naseebachand was transferring data of various public, private including details of Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, banking data through Telegram channels on mobile phones to foreign countries.

Further investigation revealed data of 90 million citizens of USA and MobiKwik been recovered from him. "The accused traded via crypto currency and then transferred the money in Indian rupees through Binance. To date, details of transactions amounting to about Rs 1,11,000 have been carried out by the accused. Data of citizens of Islamic States, China and US has been recovered from the accused," the SP said.