Youth Arrested For Sexual Harassment On IIT Madras Campus

Chennai: Chennai Police arrested Roshan Kumar, a 22-year-old contract employee, for alleged sexual harassment of a 20-year-old female student on the IIT Madras campus. The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 25, when Kumar allegedly approached the student with a stick, demanded her phone number, and attempted to grab her hair as she walked to a food court.
The student screamed and fled, immediately reporting the incident to campus security. The IIT administration subsequently filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station in Kotturpuram.
Investigations, including the examination of CCTV footage, led the Police to identify and apprehend Kumar. Authorities revealed that Kumar, who had been working at a 'Mumbai Chat' shop on campus for six months, had taken leave on the day of the incident, citing ill health.
A case has been registered against Roshan Kumar under several sections, including the Prevention of Atrocities Against Women Act, and he has been remanded to judicial custody.
IIT Madras has issued a statement confirming the incident, noting that campus security apprehended the contract employee and handed him over to the Police. The institution reiterated its "zero tolerance policy for sexual crimes" and stated that steps are being taken to ensure the safety of everyone on campus.
