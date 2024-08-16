Youth Arrested For Hiding Camera inside Dehradun Eatery's Ladies Washroom

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Police recovered a cellphone from the ladies washroom of a famous sweets and restaurant chain near the Ballupur Chowk and arrested a youth for for allegedly using his phone to secretly film the women’s washroom. The device has been sent to the forensic for testing. The Uttarakhand Women's Commission took cognizance of the Dehradun hidden camera case.

The accused, identified as Vinod Kumar (25) was a cleaner at the Anandam restaurant. Police said, "All the photos and videos from his phone had been deleted. Investigation will be carried out in a transparent manner and stringent action will be taken against him," Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Dehradun Ajay Singh said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Kumar and the restaurant owner under Section 77 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Section 77 of the BNS says: Whoever watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances or disseminates such image shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment.

“The man hid his phone to record inside the women’s washroom. We have arrested him and he has confessed to doing this on several occasions in the past too,” the SSP said.

A female customer who had gone to use the washroom at night noticed similar to that of a camera near the false ceiling of the ladies washroom. She then took a photo of the camera and showed it to her friends and family members with whom she had gone there to dine.

When they were sure that someone had deliberately kept the device there to record the place secretly, they created a huge uproar and summoned the manager and informed him. However, the device was missing by the time they again went to the washroom.