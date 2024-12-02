Youth Arrested For Desecrating Temple In Roorkee

Roorkee: A youth was arrested for allegedly desecrating a temple in Roorkee of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district after locals demanded action.

The incident took place in Jaurasi village under Roorkee Civil Line police station area on Sunday. An officer of Roorkee Civil Line police station said a case was registered against the youth and he has been sent to jail.

According to sources, a minority community youth entered a temple late last evening and allegedly desecrated the premises by "offering blood".

A villager returning from the field saw him while he was coming out of the temple. When asked as to why he went inside, the youth could not give any satisfactory answer. The villager then noticed blood oozing out from the youth's finger and on entering the temple, saw blood in the premises. After this, many other villagers reached the spot and stopped the youth from leaving.

They then informed the police and soon a crowd gathered outside the temple. A team from Roorkee Civil Line police station reached the spot and took the youth into custody for questioning.

Tension ensued in the village following the incident. Police personnel have been deployed at the village to maintain peace. Villagers, on the other hand, submitted a complaint to the police and demanded action against the youth. Police investigation has revealed that the youth is learning 'Tantra Vidya'.

Circle Officer Roorkee, Narendra Pant said the youth has been taken into custody and sent to jail after registering a case on the basis of the complaint of the villagers. The villagers have accused him of practising black magic inside the temple, Pant said.