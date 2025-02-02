Youth Accuses Girlfriend Of Duping Him Of Rs 80 Lakh In Gifts, Cash In MP; Submits 922-Page 'Evidence' To Police

Rewa: In a bizarre anti-climax to a love story, a youth in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa has accused his girlfriend of duping him of Rs 80 lakh in cash and gifts before ditching him on marriage.

Vivek Shukla, the 'jilted' lover reached the Rewa Superintendent of Police office on Sunday where he submitted a 922-page 'evidence' to the Superintendent of Police and demanded action against his girlfriend.

Shukla said that he was in a relationship with her for the last three years during which she duped him of Rs 80 lakh rupees in the form of cash and gifts. He said that both of them had vowed to marry each other in Mahakal temple, but his girlfriend ditched him at the last minute and is planning to marry someone else.

Shukla said that he had befriended the girl 2021 and the friendship turned into love. He said that the girl kept demanding money from him continuously for the last three years adding he transferred 20 to 22 lakh rupees to her account.

“She also took some cash and also made purchases of jewelry, mobile and diamond ring. She took money for every small and big expense including lehenga, parlor," Shukla said. He has handed over 922 pages of “evidence” including details of 165 transactions to the police as proof.

Shukla said that in October 2023, he had told his girlfriend that if she refuses to marry him, she will have to return the money and the jewelry and other gifts.

“The girlfriend is now going to marry someone else by cheating him by extorting such a huge amount. I was engaged a few days ago. She made a video call on the day of my engagement and told me not to worry”.

He said that he talked to his girlfriend's family to which the family members accepted that they had taken the money, but started threatening him.

The young man said that he had earlier complained about the matter in the city's Ahmia police station, but no action was taken.

Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said that the complaint of the young man has been received and further action will be taken under law.

“While investigating the case, legal opinion will be taken on it, because till now this is the first such case that has come to my notice. Action will be taken on the basis of the matter that comes to light after questioning the other party," Singh said.