Youth Abducted, Thrashed And Made To Drink Urine For Opposing Love Jihad In UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: In a shocking incident, two youths were allegedly abducted at gunpoint for protesting 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.
The youth were reportedly taken to a village where they made to strip and asked to raise slogans of Islam Zindabad. The accused did not stop there and allegedly made the youth drink urine.
The youth were rescued by villagers who took them to police. The locals also caught hold of three of the accused and handed them over to police. The victims, Shivam and Mohit of Khalebagh Mirzapur said around two months back, three youth Shahabuddin, Anas and Zeeshan started sending messages to girls of the village by creating Facebook and Instagram IDs with Hindu names.
Several youth of the village objected to this and lodged a complaint at the local police station. Police called both parties and the matter was settled.
Mohit said on August 21, when four of his friends were enroute to the village for a birthday party, Shahabuddin, Anas and Zeeshan, along with many others, put their car in front of his vehicle and abducted him and Shivam at gunpoint.
Mohit said the accused beat them on the road. Then they stopped at a place and took off their clothes. A video was also made of the act. "When both of us asked for water, the accused gave us a bottle after urinating in it. The villagers and the village chief somehow rescued us," he said.
Police said Shahabuddin, son of Aminuddin of Mahri Boukha, Anas, son of Mohammad Kalim of Tamajpur and Jishan, son of Zafar Ali of Nazirpura Kotwali Nagar were arrested and manhunt is on to nab another accused. Mohit and Shivam said if no action is taken against the accused and the videos of their humiliation not deleted, they will die by suicide.
SP, Rural Durga Prasad Tiwari said a case has been registered and probe is on into the matter.
