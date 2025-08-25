ETV Bharat / state

Youth Abducted, Thrashed And Made To Drink Urine For Opposing Love Jihad In UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: In a shocking incident, two youths were allegedly abducted at gunpoint for protesting 'love jihad' in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

The youth were reportedly taken to a village where they made to strip and asked to raise slogans of Islam Zindabad. The accused did not stop there and allegedly made the youth drink urine.

The youth were rescued by villagers who took them to police. The locals also caught hold of three of the accused and handed them over to police. The victims, Shivam and Mohit of Khalebagh Mirzapur said around two months back, three youth Shahabuddin, Anas and Zeeshan started sending messages to girls of the village by creating Facebook and Instagram IDs with Hindu names.

Several youth of the village objected to this and lodged a complaint at the local police station. Police called both parties and the matter was settled.

Mohit said on August 21, when four of his friends were enroute to the village for a birthday party, Shahabuddin, Anas and Zeeshan, along with many others, put their car in front of his vehicle and abducted him and Shivam at gunpoint.