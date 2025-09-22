Young Woman's Body Found In Plastic Bag In Dehradun Tea Estate; Probe On
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:17 PM IST

Young Woman's Body Found In Plastic Bag In Dehradun Tea Estate; Probe On
Published : September 22, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Dehradun: The body of a young woman was found in a plastic bag at a tea estate near Premnagar, Shyampur of Adarsh Vihar under the Basant Vihar police limits of Uttarakhand's Dehradun on Monday, which has come as a shock to residents.
Some people noticed the plastic bag abandoned in the tea garden and informed the police who recovered it and sent for post mortem. The body had no injury marks, with only blood coming out of the mouth. There were some minor scratches on the hands and feet. An investigation has been launched and the local people are being questioned.
"When the police arrived at the spot and opened the plastic bag, everyone was stunned by the discovery of a young woman's body. Police found no signs of injury on the body, except blood oozing out of her mouth. Apparantly, the woman's hands and feet were scratched. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it for a postmortem," an witness said.
According to police, the exact cause of death will only be known after the arrival of postmortem report and CCTV footage from the spot is beinf scanned to identify people who dumped the body.
"Further investigation is underway by the Basant Vihar police station in connection with the incident. The body has not yet been identified and the process is on. Nearby CCTV cameras are also being checked," Dehradun (city) SP Pramod Kumar said.
