Young Woman Dies by Suicide as Finance Company Seizes Her House at Rajasthan's Bundi

If the finance company had not seized the house, the girl would not have committed suicide, her family members said.

Representational
Representational (File Photo)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Bundi: A case of suicide of a girl has come to light in Teerath village of Keshoraipatan police station area of ​​the Bundi district, Rajasthan. After the 20-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her home, the family members alleged that the girl took this step because the house on which a loan was taken was seized by a finance company.

Keshoraipatan police station in-charge Devesh Bhardwaj said that the girl committed suicide on Saturday evening and died in the hospital late at night. The family members alleged that if the finance company had not seized the house, the girl would not have committed suicide. The police is investigating the entire matter.

The police station in-charge said that the deceased girl's father Mahesh Meena had taken a loan of Rs 12 lakh from a finance company in 2021. The family says that they had repaid the loan amount of Rs 2 lakh, but due to financial constraints, they were unable to repay the remaining amount. After this, the finance company seized the house.

Villagers' protest: After the incident, there were angry protests by the villagers. The family members and villagers refused to lift the body and blocked the Kota-Lalasot highway. After this, the police and administration officials tried to persuade the villagers. A case has been registered against the finance company and its employees by the administration. Also, the lock of the finance company was opened from the house. The administration has assured appropriate action in this matter.

RAJASTHANFINANCE COMPANYSUICIDEDEBTSWOMAN SUICIDE DEBTS

