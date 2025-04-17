Young Woman Found In Semi-Conscious State In Karnataka's Ullal Was Gangraped: Police

Mangaluru: A young woman from another state, who was found in a semi-conscious state in a remote area near Ullal in Kallapu area of Karnataka last night, was gangraped, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said on Thursday.
She had arrived infront of a house in Ullal in a semi-conscious condition. She was injured and her clothes were dishevelled. Locals informed the police after which, she was admitted her to a nearby hospital.
According to locals, the woman had knocked on the door of a house at around 12.30 am. When the family members opened the door, they found her in a semi-conscious state. She was neither able to stand nor speak properly. Finding her in such a condition, the family members handed her a glass of water. After drinking water, she somehow managed to speak.
When asked about her whereabouts, she told that three men had taken her in an auto-rickshaw and abandoned her in a deserted place, a resident of the area said adding, she had injury marks on her body and her clothes were dishevelled.
The locals immediately informed the police by dialling 112. The police arrived at the spot and took her to the hospital.
A case has been registered at Ullal police station and an initial probe revealed that she was gangraped, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner said.
