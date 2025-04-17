ETV Bharat / state

Young Woman Found In Semi-Conscious State In Karnataka's Ullal Was Gangraped: Police

Mangaluru: A young woman from another state, who was found in a semi-conscious state in a remote area near Ullal in Kallapu area of Karnataka last night, was gangraped, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said on Thursday.

She had arrived infront of a house in Ullal in a semi-conscious condition. She was injured and her clothes were dishevelled. Locals informed the police after which, she was admitted her to a nearby hospital.

According to locals, the woman had knocked on the door of a house at around 12.30 am. When the family members opened the door, they found her in a semi-conscious state. She was neither able to stand nor speak properly. Finding her in such a condition, the family members handed her a glass of water. After drinking water, she somehow managed to speak.