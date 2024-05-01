Young Voter Questions Assam CM: 'We Hindus and Muslims Are Bhai Bhai. Can't We All Live Together?'

Guwahati: "We Hindus and Muslims are Bhai Bhai. Can't we all live together? We need Land pattas..." a young voter asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally in Sontali in the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The CM was campaigning in the Muslim-dominated area of the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency, claiming that the peaceful environment in Sonatal is in BJP's favour when the question was asked.

Addressing the question in Bijuli Kalita Medhi, which is now part of the newly formed Chamaria assembly constituency, the CM replied, "Has anyone faced any problems during Eid? Faced any problems during Roza(Fasting)? Faced any problems offering Namaz? Faced any problems during Hajj ? No! Then why is there a need to dislike Modi? This time, we need to vote for BJP. We need to do a lot of development work in the Chamaria constituency."

He went on to ask if Namaz has not been offered in the last 10 years? "Then what have the Congress been saying for the past 10 years? They should be questioned about why they have been lying for 10 years. Has any Muslim person faced any trouble in Sontali since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister?"

Highlighting the significance of economic empowerment, Sarma unveiled plans to promote entrepreneurship among minority communities. He announced several schemes and incentives to support small-scale businesses and startups, alongside providing financial assistance and skill development training to aspiring entrepreneurs.

It is noteworthy that earlier the BJP claimed that there was no need for minority votes in Assam. However, this time around, extensive campaigning has been ongoing in the second and third phases of elections, especially in Muslim-dominated areas of the state, to attract voters.

Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated in a press conference in Guwahati asserting that BJP never considered a voter on the basis of religion.