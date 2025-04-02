Youth Kills Girl, Dies By Suicide In Agra

Agra: A youth died by suicide after killing his brother's sister-in-law at Rahnkala villahe under Etmadpur police station on Wednesday afternoon.

The youth forcibly took the girl to a room where they talked for around minutes. He then killed her before dying by suicide. ACP, Etmadpur Piyush Kant Rai said the youth wished to marry the girl but his family did not approve of the relationship. The youth, a resident of Tundla, had come to his brother's in-laws' place at Rahnkala on a bike.

According to the police, the youth's brother's in-laws were present when he reached the house. The youth asked about his brother's sister-in-law. Then he had tea. After the girl returned, he held her. When her mother and sister-in-law opposed, the youth pushed both of them. After this, he put a gun on the girl's head and dragged her into the room.

The family told the police that the youth kept talking to the girl for 15 minutes. They then heard a gunshot but as the door was locked from inside they could not enter the room. After some time, a second gunshot was fired. When the family broke open the door, the youth and the girl were found lying on the floor.

Rai said Jyoti was shot in the head. "Their bodies have been sent for postmortem. The forensic team has collected evidence from the spot. The families of the deceased are being questioned," he said.