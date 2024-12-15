Transgender Gang Trapping Young Men, Changing Their Gender to Dance and Collect Gifts at Functions

Etawah: A case of forcibly making young men eunuchs and exploiting them has come to light. The fake eunuchs gang is trapping young men and forcing them to sing and dance in functions like marriages. A youth from Mainpuri has complained about this to the police. The victim has claimed that many other youths are also trapped in the gang. The police is investigating the matter.

The Mainpuri youth told the police that his family's financial condition is not good. He used to dance in tableaux and other programs. He was deceived and trapped by a gang of fake eunuchs. He was forced to dance in weddings and collect gifts. His friend handed him over to the gang. His sex was also forcibly changed in Bewar. Somehow he escaped from their clutches.

The victim said that for the last 5-6 months, fake eunuchs were exploiting him. They were threatening him and not allowing him to contact his family or talk to them on mobile. The youth claims that many other youths are still in the clutches of these fake eunuchs gang. They are being continuously exploited. They are being forced to earn money by singing and dancing.

The Kotwali police has started an investigation. Outpost in-charge Qasim Hanif said that the matter is being investigated considering its seriousness. It has come to light that sex change was done in a hospital in Bewar.