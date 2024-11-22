ETV Bharat / state

Young Man Dies Of Heart Attack At Friend's Wedding In Kurnool

A 28-year-old man collapsed from a heart attack while gifting the couple at a wedding. Doctors link rising youth heart attacks to stress and lifestyle.

A 28-year-old man collapsed from a heart attack while gifting the couple at a wedding. Doctors link rising youth heart attacks to stress and lifestyle.
Vamsi Kumar on wedding stage moments before he collapsed. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kurnool: A 28-year-old man died of a heart attack while attending his friend's wedding in Penumada village in Kurnool district on Thursday. The incident occurred as he handed a gift to the newlyweds on stage. Despite immediate efforts to assist him, doctors confirmed his death.

Sources said that Vamsi Kumar, a private company employee from B Agraharam in Gonegandla Mandal had travelled from Bengaluru to attend his friend's wedding. According to witnesses, Vamsi collapsed suddenly as the groom was opening the gift. He leaned to the left and began losing balance, but people around caught him before he fell.

Kumar was rushed to Dhone City Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Dr BKS Shastri, a renowned cardiologist, commented on the rise of sudden heart attack cases, "We are seeing more instances of individuals who appear healthy collapsing without warning. Heart attacks are becoming harder to detect early."

A video of the incident has gone viral, showing the joyous atmosphere turning sombre as people rushed to aid Kumar.

Medical experts have linked the increase in such incidents to multiple factors. Dr Ravi Gupta, a consultant cardiologist in Mumbai, explained, "Stress, sedentary lifestyle, diabetes, air pollution, heavy workouts, and steroid misuse are major contributors. Indian are genetically more prone to heart attacks and the adoption of western lifestyles has worsened the risk."

