Young Man Dies Of Heart Attack At Friend's Wedding In Kurnool

Kurnool: A 28-year-old man died of a heart attack while attending his friend's wedding in Penumada village in Kurnool district on Thursday. The incident occurred as he handed a gift to the newlyweds on stage. Despite immediate efforts to assist him, doctors confirmed his death.

Sources said that Vamsi Kumar, a private company employee from B Agraharam in Gonegandla Mandal had travelled from Bengaluru to attend his friend's wedding. According to witnesses, Vamsi collapsed suddenly as the groom was opening the gift. He leaned to the left and began losing balance, but people around caught him before he fell.

Kumar was rushed to Dhone City Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.