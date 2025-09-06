Young Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing PG Exam In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur; Police Launch Probe

ETV Bharat / state

Muzaffarpur: In a tragic incident, a young doctor from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur died by suicide on Friday night, police said. Ashutosh Kumar Chandra, aged 25, hailing from Jaitpur Colony of Qazi Mohammadpur police station limits, killed himself using his father’s licensed gun after returning from duty.

Police said that Ashuthosh took his life following stress after failing in the Post Graduate exams. The family members said that the doctor returned home at 6 pm and had food with the family before going to the room. Suresh Kumar, Town DSP, said,” We reached the spot after receiving information about the suicide and started an investigation. Ashutosh Kumar Chandra was working in a hospital and was upset due to failing in the PG examination”. The body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.''

According to a relative, the young doctor was pursuing PG after completing MBBS studies. He also joined a private hospital in the city a week ago. ''Ashutosh was a friendly and hardworking person. He had made a good start in his profession in a short time,” the relative said.