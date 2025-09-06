Young Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing PG Exam In Bihar’s Muzaffarpur; Police Launch Probe

Police stated they are questioning the family and neighbours to determine the exact cause of the incident.
Published : September 6, 2025 at 11:47 AM IST
Muzaffarpur: In a tragic incident, a young doctor from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur died by suicide on Friday night, police said. Ashutosh Kumar Chandra, aged 25, hailing from Jaitpur Colony of Qazi Mohammadpur police station limits, killed himself using his father’s licensed gun after returning from duty.
Police said that Ashuthosh took his life following stress after failing in the Post Graduate exams. The family members said that the doctor returned home at 6 pm and had food with the family before going to the room. Suresh Kumar, Town DSP, said,” We reached the spot after receiving information about the suicide and started an investigation. Ashutosh Kumar Chandra was working in a hospital and was upset due to failing in the PG examination”. The body of the deceased has been sent to the hospital for post-mortem.''
According to a relative, the young doctor was pursuing PG after completing MBBS studies. He also joined a private hospital in the city a week ago. ''Ashutosh was a friendly and hardworking person. He had made a good start in his profession in a short time,” the relative said.
Meanwhile, about ten days ago, the results of his PG exam came, in which he failed. The relative added that he has been under stress since then.
The police official added that they are questioning the family and neighbours, so that the exact reason for the incident can be determined. A forensic team was also called in to collect evidence.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
