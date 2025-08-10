Young Couple Killed In Suspected Honour Killing In Uttar Pradesh, Search On For Girl's Brother

Jhansi: Body of a girl was found on a hillside near Chandrapura village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district on Sunday, two days after her boyfriend was found dead on the riverbank.

The girl's father has filed a complaint against his son alleging that the latter was against his sister's affair. Police said prima facie it seems to be a case honour killing and search is on for the accused.

The deceased youth, identified as Vishal (19), a resident of Pathrai village in Tahrauli police station area of ​​Jhansi, was in an affair with Putto (18), a resident of Chandpura village in Garautha area, for a year. The two had eloped seven months ago, police said.

The police had brought them home and they had reached an agreement to end their relationship.

According to the boy's father Halke Ram, the two were in regular contact. "Vishal was working in Delhi and the girl used to pressure him to take her along with him," he said

Vishal had come home on Raksha Bandhan and on Friday morning, Putto's brother and another youth called Vishal on the pretext of arranging him a job. The next morning, his body, covered in blood, was found on the river bank in Lahchura police station area. "My son and Putto were both killed by the latter's family," he added.

Police have initiated a fresh investigation after the girl's body was recovered this morning.

The girl's father, Pappu said, "My son killed my daughter as he was very angry with her after she ran away with Vishal. He was against their relationship as he felt it defamed our family.

SP Rural Dr Arvind Kumar said "The bodies of the boy and the girl have been sent for post-mortem. The forensic team is investigating. The girl's brother is a suspect. He works in Pune and had come home recently. He is presently absconding. The case is being probed from all angles."