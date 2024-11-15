ETV Bharat / state

Young Couple Dies In Bhopal House Fire

Bhopal: A devastating fire in Bhopal's Jatkhedi area took the lives of Satish Birade, 26, and his wife Amrapali, 24, early Thursday.

Neighbours saw smoke and alerted police, who found the couple's badly burnt bodies inside. Investigators suspect suicide but are exploring all possibilities.

Satish and Amrapali, married for three years, had no children. They moved to Jatkhedi after their wedding. Police and experts are investigating the cause of the fire. Authorities are considering both suicide and accidental causes. An autopsy has been performed, and the report is pending. This tragic incident has shaken the community, and authorities are working to determine what happened.

