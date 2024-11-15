Young Couple Dies In Bhopal House Fire

Bhopal: A devastating fire in Bhopal's Jatkhedi area took the lives of Satish Birade, 26, and his wife Amrapali, 24, early Thursday.
Neighbours saw smoke and alerted police, who found the couple's badly burnt bodies inside. Investigators suspect suicide but are exploring all possibilities.
Satish and Amrapali, married for three years, had no children. They moved to Jatkhedi after their wedding. Police and experts are investigating the cause of the fire. Authorities are considering both suicide and accidental causes. An autopsy has been performed, and the report is pending. This tragic incident has shaken the community, and authorities are working to determine what happened.
In a similar incident of fire tragedy an ambulance driver showed the presence of mind and saved the life of a pregnant woman and her newborn after a cylinder exploded and the vehicle caught fire, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place near a flyover in the Dadawadi area at around 9.45 pm on Wednesday when the ambulance was on its way from Erandol to Jalgaon on the Jalgoan-Dhule National Highway, police said.
They said the life of the pregnant woman Manisha Ravindra Sonawane (25), a resident of Bamane village and her newborn was saved by the driver Rahul Baviskar.
Soon after spotting smoke emanating from the engine, the alert driver immediately applied brakes, jumped out of the vehicle and took the patient, a pregnant woman, her family members and Dr Rafiq Ansari out. The fire quickly engulfed the oxygen cylinders inside the vehicle which exploded leading to an inferno.