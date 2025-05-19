Young at Heart: 90-Year-Old Visakhapatnam Doctor Who Impressed CM Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Many believe old age begins at 60 and by 80, it’s time to rest at home. But 90-year-old Dr Goshala Chittipantulu defies these notions with his energetic and cheerful lifestyle.
His story recently caught the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam, who praised Dr Chittipantulu’s way of life as an ideal example for today’s generation.
Who is Dr. Chittipantulu?
Born in Kakinada in 1935, Dr. Chittipantulu completed his MBBS from Andhra Medical College in 1953. Though originally from Kakinada, his life and career have been closely tied to Visakhapatnam. He served for many years as a professor of medicine at King George Hospital before taking voluntary retirement in 1987 and starting his own practice. He married his fellow doctor, Venkataramana.
The secret to his dynamic lifestyle is not just morning exercise or a balanced diet. His dedication to healthly life and knowledge runs deeper. Throughout his career specialising in respiratory medicine, Dr. Chittipantulu balanced hospital duties, research and consistent exercise. Even today, he sees patients daily at his clinic.
Asked how he maintains his vitality at 90, he smiled, “I’m active because I keep doing what I love.” His positive attitude is his true strength.
Never Stop Learning
Dr. Chittipantulu advises youths to work with discipline and honesty, constantly upgrading skills. “I still read medical journals to stay updated on new technologies and treatments,” he said.
Stressing on the need for financial planning, he said it should always be done by prioritising health and adapting one’s lifestyle with age.
His medical career boasts over 20 research projects with his mentor Dr. Kopparthi Krishnamurthy, covering sickle cell anemia, dengue, liver diseases, and more. He continues to treat poor patients as a social responsibility and even offers medical advice over the phone during afternoons.
Daily Routine
- Exercise: Every morning, he walks for 30 to 40 minutes at a stretch and does light exercises.
- Favourite activity: Gardening is his passion. One-third of his 1100 square yard home is dedicated to plants, which he tends morning and evening.
- Food: He keeps his meals simple, with light breakfast in the morning, lunch around noon and a glass of milk at night.
- Sleep: Dr. Chittipantulu goes to bed at 10 pm and wakes at 6 am every day.
Dr. Chittipantulu’s inspiring lifestyle offers a blueprint for healthy aging and has rightfully earned the respect of the Chief Minister and many others.