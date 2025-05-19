ETV Bharat / state

Young at Heart: 90-Year-Old Visakhapatnam Doctor Who Impressed CM Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Many believe old age begins at 60 and by 80, it’s time to rest at home. But 90-year-old Dr Goshala Chittipantulu defies these notions with his energetic and cheerful lifestyle.

His story recently caught the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to Visakhapatnam, who praised Dr Chittipantulu’s way of life as an ideal example for today’s generation.

Who is Dr. Chittipantulu?

Born in Kakinada in 1935, Dr. Chittipantulu completed his MBBS from Andhra Medical College in 1953. Though originally from Kakinada, his life and career have been closely tied to Visakhapatnam. He served for many years as a professor of medicine at King George Hospital before taking voluntary retirement in 1987 and starting his own practice. He married his fellow doctor, Venkataramana.

The secret to his dynamic lifestyle is not just morning exercise or a balanced diet. His dedication to healthly life and knowledge runs deeper. Throughout his career specialising in respiratory medicine, Dr. Chittipantulu balanced hospital duties, research and consistent exercise. Even today, he sees patients daily at his clinic.

Asked how he maintains his vitality at 90, he smiled, “I’m active because I keep doing what I love.” His positive attitude is his true strength.