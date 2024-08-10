ETV Bharat / state

Young At 81: Retired Uttar Pradesh IPS Officer SR Darapuri Ties The Knot For 2nd Time

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Policemen are known for their fitness and physique given the tough training and strict duty schedule they are used to. And former IPS officer SR Darapuri, 81, has proved that age is just a number as he tied the knot for the second time.

A resident of Indiranagar in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, Darapuri himself updated his followers about his marriage in a social media post. Former IPS officer SR Darapuri got married for the second time on Thursday, August 8. Darapuri has married an Anganwadi worker from Lakhimpur after his first wife died in 2022. The former IPS officer has two sons Vaidya Darapuri and Rahul Darapuri besides a daughter Sulchana Darapuri, who is married.

Darapuri is suffering from Parkinson's disease and was facing a tough time post his wife's death in 2022 which necessitating the second marriage.



Top Cop-turned-Human Rights Activist: Darapuri, who retired in 2003 after serving in various capacities during his 32-year-long career, has been at the helm of campaigns advocating for rights of Dalits and minorities.