Organisers Of Pro-Palestine Rally Booked In J&K's Budgam Over Objectionable Slogans

Srinagar: A case has been registered against the organisers of a 'Youm-e-Quds' procession at Beerwah in Budgam in Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly raising objectionable slogans and disrupting public order, police said on Friday.

Initiated by Iran’s Supreme leader Ayatullah Khomeini, the Youm-e-Quds is observed annually on the last Friday of Ramadan to express solidarity with Palestinians. Processions were organised in Shia-dominated areas across the valley after the congregational Friday prayers.

According to a police official, a large crowd gathered at Beerwah’s Sonapah village and raised objectionable slogans, triggering law and order issues. “By sloganeering, the organisers tried to create a law and order situation. They also blocked the Sonpah - Beerwah road, obstructing the smooth movement of the general public,” he added.

The police official added that a case under Sections 126(2) and 189(6) of BNS has been registered against the organisers and investigations are underway. He also urged the public to maintain peace and refrain from any activities that could disturb public order.