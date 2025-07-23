'You Were A Child...': Nitish-Tejashwi Spat Over Special Intensive Revision Of Electoral Rolls In Bihar Assembly

By Dev Raj

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool on leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav in the Bihar Legislative Assembly on Wednesday after he spoke on the issue of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. It ended with protest and ruckus by the Opposition after which the first session was adjourned.

A majority of the legislators had come wearing black shirts, kurtas and attire on the second consecutive day as a mark of protest against the intensive revision and SIR, and the stage was set as the House was convened for the day.

Speaking at the beginning of the Question Hour, Tejashwi pointed out that it would have been good if all parties would have been given an opportunity to present their views on SIR and save democracy.

Referring to his father and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad on the occasion, Tejashwi said: “Lalu ji says ‘vote ka raj (rule of vote) means ‘chhot ka raj’ (rule of the downtrodden). The Constitution gives the right to franchise to everybody who is 18. Everybody – rich or poor, powerful or weak, has been given an equal right of one vote.”

“We are not opposing the SIR, but we are opposing its process and lack of transparency. The ECI should have worked honestly, impartially and transparently, but it is not doing so. We therefore oppose this exercise in this House,” Tejashwi added.

Addressing the Assembly further, the leader of Opposition pointed out that the ECI was claiming that it received complaints about people from outside having come and become voters.

“It is shameful that such a big exercise of SIR is going on, but the Chief Election Commissioner has not called a press conference and put forth its stand on it. The previous such drive was conducted in 2003 when Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and it took one to two years to complete it,” he said.

With the drive being conducted again after a long gap, Tejashwi pointed out several elections were held in between. “Does that mean Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been elected by fake voters? Or all the MLAs, including me, have been elected by fake voters.” He asked.

Tejashwi said that there were several objections to SIR. Its timing was poor as it was being conducted during monsoon and floods, the ECI has sought 11 such documents which only 2.3 percent people of Bihar possess, and the poor do not have them.

“Why hasn't the Aadhaar card been included among the documents? The ECI had linked voters’ identities to Aadhaar to check duplicity. Why ration cards and MGNREGA cards are not being accepted? The Supreme Court had scolded the ECI and suggested it to use Aadhaar card among the documents,” the RJD leader added.

Tejashwi asserted the Union labour and employment ministry in reply to a question by an RJD Rajya Sabha member, had said that around 3 crore people of Bihar were registered as labourers staying outside.

“If we take all the data together, around 4.5 crore people of Bihar stay outside. Some do so for work, some go for short duration, some go for studies, some go for a longer duration, but they all come to Bihar to cast their votes. There is a fear that their names would be removed from the electoral rolls,” Tejashwi said.

The leader of the Opposition questioned the authority of the ECI in determining the citizenship of the country, when it was clear that it was the work of the Union government. He asserted that the Commission’s work was to hold free and fair elections.

Tejashwi’s speech was interrupted by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who objected to the former’s comments on him, and alleged that he (Tejashwi) was misleading the public.

“The SIR case is going on in the Supreme Court and the ECI has submitted an affidavit of 780 pages before it on Tuesday. There is no mention of any foreigner, Bangladeshi, Nepali, Myanmar intruder in it. Then how could anybody talk about the presence of outsiders in the electoral roll,” Tejashwi asked.

As the treasury benches booed the RJD leader, he said that not a single 52,986 registered booth level agents (BLAs) of the BJP reported the presence of any outsider or foreigner to the ECI.

As the ruling and Opposition legislators started hooting each other, Nitish stood up and started speaking about the right to franchise. However, the Opposition MLAs started creating a noise.

“Keep quiet. Listen to me first. What is he (Tejashwi) saying,” the Chief Minister said and started addressing Tejashwi directly.

“Your father was the Chief Minister for seven years when you were small, and then your mother became the Chief Minister for seven years. What was the situation at that time? What was there,” Nitish asked.

“During our 20 year rule, I had stepped down for nine months for somebody else, and had also formed government with you twice for one-and-a-half years each, but left when you all did not work properly. I will now always stay with them (NDA). Still, I do your work, whenever you ask for something,” Nitish added.

“You were very small. Do you know people did not venture out in Patna city (during the rule of your parents) in the evening. There were no roads. The situation was very bad. Remember the work that we have done,” Nitish added.

Asserting that it was the third day of the five-day monsoon session, the Chief Minister said that the state was going to polls and the NDA government had done much for the people on all fronts of development and every section of the society, including women and Muslims.

Nitish asked the Opposition to go and contest polls and speak whatever came to their mind.

As the ruckus increased and the treasury and opposition benches threw verbal volleys at each other, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said: “Ye sadan kisi ke baap ka nahi hai (This House is not of anybody’s patrimony).”

The comment led to a furore and speaker Nand Kishore asked Virendra to apologise. He adjourned the House when it did not come.

Earlier, the day’s session had started with Assembly speaker Nand Kishore Yadav condemning the uproarious scenes created by the Opposition in the House on Tuesday while protesting SIR.

“Opposition’s protest was the soul of democracy and its expression has been always honoured. But if it turns into violence, vandalism and insensitive behaviour then it becomes betrayal to the Constitution. Several Assembly employees were hurt in yesterday’s incident. They have been serving the institution for many years and their dignity and safety is our responsibility,” Nand Kishore said.

“I appeal with folded hands that the House is a place of discussion and not of scuffle. This is the same House that has given a new direction to Bihar. We must uphold its honour and dignity,” Nand Kishore added.

The legislative proceedings were taken up in the post-lunch session of the Assembly amid ruckus and the Opposition staged a walkout to protest the SIR exercise.

Tejashwi’s allegations

Talking to media persons outside the Assembly, RJD leader Tejashwi accused Nitish of being oblivious to his surroundings.

“The Chief Minister did not even know what discussion was going on in the House but stood up to speak. He got up when the treasury benches were creating a ruckus while we were talking about SIR. He is in an ‘unconscious’ condition. I sympathise with him,” Tejashwi said.

The RJD leader asserted that one percent of total 7.90 crore voters have been struck off from the electoral roll in Bihar during the ongoing SIR exercise.

“This means the right to vote and citizenship of 7.90 lakh people would be cancelled, and they would not get any benefit from government welfare schemes, including pension and ration,” Tejashwi added.

The RJD leader called SIR a farce.

Meanwhile, RJD MLA Bhai Virendra refused to apologise and repeated his comments outside the House as well.