You Might Not Be Safe In Your Own Homes - A Request To Check Safety Regulations

Hyderabad: Citizens are urged to take responsibility for their own safety. Hyderabad has seen quite several incidents caused by widespread negligence and deliberate non-compliance with regulations. It is extremely important to check if the structure complies with all the necessary safety regulations prior to moving into a new home. Residents of apartments are advised to make sure the sprinklers are functional and there are viable emergency exits.

The incidents occurring in the city are not isolated but rather repeated lack of awareness and disregard for safety. Safety regulations are not strictly enforced. These incidents are not minor ones causing insignificant injuries and loss of property.

One such example is the recent Gulzar house incident claiming 17 lives with the fire consuming three generations of a family. The elderly building was not one that complied with contemporary safety regulations.

It is understood that local authorities are required to approve plans with respect to land area, construction space, and the number of floors before the construction begins.

Sources said 12,000 buildings approved by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation every year, over half are reported to have some kind of violation. Six workers suffered the consequences of such a situation firsthand when they perished in the Swapnalok Complex fire due to the emergency staircase being obstructed by waste.

Public complacency is not to be forgotten. The mindset that 'this only happens on the news', is a dangerously common one. Ignoring safety regulations and failing to report violations can lead to fatal consequences.